Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.86

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.86 and traded as high as C$28.32. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$28.05, with a volume of 469,937 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWB. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,284.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

