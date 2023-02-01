Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 37.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.52.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Canopy Growth stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.99. 1,486,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,090. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.07. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -5.17.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.