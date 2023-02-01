Capital Financial Services LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 68.7% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Page Arthur B increased its position in shares of Illumina by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 4,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $212.65. The stock had a trading volume of 87,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.73 and a 200 day moving average of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.