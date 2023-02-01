Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 130 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capital Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in United Rentals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.50.

NYSE URI traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $442.37. The company had a trading volume of 45,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.52 and its 200 day moving average is $326.99. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $445.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

