Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 500 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 508,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

