Capital Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $62.38. 638,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

