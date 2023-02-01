Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of W. P. Carey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for W. P. Carey’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W. P. Carey stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 169.05%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

