Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.
Capital Southwest Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of CSWC stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $584.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $26.61.
Capital Southwest Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 151.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.