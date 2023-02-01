Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $584.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 151.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,689 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 58.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Stories

