Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

CSWC stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $584.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $26.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 151.82%.

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 46,689 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 58.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

