Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target Raised to $21.50

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.
CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $26.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Capital Southwest by 666.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.