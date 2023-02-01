Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target Raised to $21.50

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Capital Southwest by 666.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

