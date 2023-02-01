Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

CSWC stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $584.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

