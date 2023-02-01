Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.