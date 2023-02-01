CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,969 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

Shares of CPNG opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

