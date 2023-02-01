CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 4,921 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup Announces Dividend

NYSE C opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

