CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.