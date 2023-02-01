CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Xylem by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of XYL opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.