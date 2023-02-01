CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $410,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth $94,194,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 265.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth $49,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,535 ($18.96) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

