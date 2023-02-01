CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,603 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,423,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 136,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $274,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

