CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,940,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hess by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $150.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.