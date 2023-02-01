CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,940,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hess by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Hess Price Performance
HES stock opened at $150.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.55.
Hess Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hess
In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
