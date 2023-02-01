CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,719 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after buying an additional 4,751,190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 168,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,851,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of F opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

