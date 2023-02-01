Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Purchased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 18,614.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,514 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.42% of Caribou Biosciences worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRBU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 22,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,635. The firm has a market cap of $439.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.85. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

Insider Transactions at Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 714.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. Analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $35,506.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

