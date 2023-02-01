Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth $68,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

