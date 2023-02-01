Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Cut by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY traded down $8.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

