Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Critical Survey

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Generation Hemp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $182.48 million 3.64 $34.90 million $2.53 19.19 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 49.67 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

56.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 19.13% 17.04% 1.40% Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cass Information Systems and Generation Hemp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cass Information Systems presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.33%. Given Cass Information Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

