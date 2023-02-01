Ceera Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Morningstar comprises 1.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Morningstar by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Morningstar by 1,653.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,811,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,161,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,811,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,161,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total transaction of $622,861.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,668,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,039,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,611. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morningstar Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,860. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.37 and its 200 day moving average is $232.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

