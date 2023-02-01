Ceera Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter worth $50,044,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,293 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 122.0% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the third quarter worth $17,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KD. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 484,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,542. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

