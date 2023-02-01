Ceera Investments LLC Sells 3,090 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,191,000 after purchasing an additional 84,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.