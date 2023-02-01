Ceera Investments LLC Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ceera Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $800,000. Pariax LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,246. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.97.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

