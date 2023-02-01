Ceera Investments LLC Sells 75 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 60.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.96. 371,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,356. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.90 and a 200 day moving average of $346.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

