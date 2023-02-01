Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $8.79. Century Casinos shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 70,442 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.53.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.17 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 10.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,969 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 887,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 124,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

