Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $450.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $483.45.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $384.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.33 and a 200-day moving average of $383.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $621.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

