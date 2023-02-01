Chellitcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Chellitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $30.73 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

