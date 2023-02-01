Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 103.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.5%.

CQP stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.87. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

