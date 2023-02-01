Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 637.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 402.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 1.2 %

Chevron stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.89 and its 200 day moving average is $167.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

