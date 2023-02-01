Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Chorus Aviation in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$730.98 million and a PE ratio of 360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.01. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$4.54.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$421.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$409.00 million.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

