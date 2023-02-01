Christie Group (LON:CTG) Trading Down 5.5%

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.37). Approximately 16,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 11,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.45).

Christie Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £29.44 million and a P/E ratio of 740.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Harding sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £99,450 ($122,823.27).

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Featured Stories

