Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.65.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.