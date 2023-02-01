CIBC Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to C$125.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.
Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
