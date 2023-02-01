CIBC Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to C$125.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.