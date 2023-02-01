Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $327,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CI traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.05. 283,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,267. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Cowen raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

