Cincinnati Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.0% of Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cincinnati Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $88,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 594,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 763,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 55,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.44. 1,059,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353,142. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

