Cincinnati Insurance Co. Sells 24,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.58. The company had a trading volume of 136,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

