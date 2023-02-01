Cindicator Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Cindicator has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,102.13 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00399407 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.13 or 0.28035397 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00587727 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

