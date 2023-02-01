Citigroup Boosts Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $52.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

AQUA opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.72. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,262,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,080,000 after purchasing an additional 456,952 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after buying an additional 1,498,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after buying an additional 72,538 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

