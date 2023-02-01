Citigroup Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $282.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.74. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $279.28. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.