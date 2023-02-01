Citigroup Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $277.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $279.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.07.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

