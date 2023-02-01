Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $465,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Express were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $174.93 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

