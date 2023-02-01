Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Nucor were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 1.6 %

Nucor stock opened at $169.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.73. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

