Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after buying an additional 472,926 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after acquiring an additional 543,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

