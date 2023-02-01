Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.67

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.67 and traded as low as C$12.11. Clarke shares last traded at C$12.11, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Clarke Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.38 million and a P/E ratio of 25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.90.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.23 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Clarke

Clarke Company Profile

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 7,400 shares of Clarke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,406,501 shares in the company, valued at C$124,878,012.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

