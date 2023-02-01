Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,552,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

